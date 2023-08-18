Laurie A. Helberg (nee Evans)
Went to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the age of 56. She was born in Iowa, the daughter of John C. and Sandra L. (nee Krizan) Evans. Laurie graduated from Slinger High School in 1985 with honors and from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration. Laurie lived in many places, including Franklin, MA, Fond du Lac, West Bend, and Slinger. She started working in the health care field as an administrator for several nursing facilities. Laurie started a second career in sales with the family business, Sales & Marketing Associates, where she specialized in major accounts in the foodservice industry. The family business became part of the Marek Group where she continued working with major accounts on promotions and events. Her radiant smile and friendly personality served her well.
She also enjoyed doing crafts, wedding coordinating, being active in St. Luke Lutheran Church, Slinger Jaycees, and area community groups. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Laurie is survived by her parents, John and Sandra Evans; brother Michael (Patty) Evans; nephews Christopher, and Tyler (Meghan) Evans. She is further survived by aunts Carol Zoerb, and Cathy (Jay) Pick; uncle Brad Krizan and beloved fur-baby Baxter; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents Cy & Tillie Evans, and Al & Irene Krizan; uncles David Zoerb and Monty Krizan.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4860 Arthur Road, Slinger, WI, with the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Cancer Clinic and Infusion Center of Froedtert West Bend and the nurses at The Kathy Hospice for all the compassionate care they provided to Laurie.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.