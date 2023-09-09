Laurie Ann Latz
Laurie Ann Latz of Viroqua (Previously of West Bend and Jackson) Wisconsin, age 61, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 21st, 2023. Laurie was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on July 15th, 1962, to John and Patricia (Wallner) Latz.
Those Laurie leaves behind to cherish memories of her, are siblings: Brian (Heather) Latz; Peter Probst (Brother in-law); Jeffery (Casey) Latz; Paul Scherer (Brother in-law); Rory (Michelle) Latz and Erin (Aaron) Ballast. Nieces and nephews. Great-nieces and nephews, including special lifelong friends Tina Korn and Christine Steuer. Along with many other relatives and friends. She is further survived by her cat Lily. She will be dearly missed by all her family, friends, and co-workers.
Laurie was a graduate of West Bend High School and shortly after went to MPTI for nursing as a CNA. Later in life she went for course work in the Massage Therapy field. Afterwards, she found work at her local Walmart, which she truly enjoyed.
She will be missed by her coworkers at those places she worked including the Samaritan for 25 years. While working at Walmart she made many friends whom she enjoyed chatting with. Laurie enjoyed the youngsters in the family, especially the babies. She enjoyed going to see the Packers at Lambeau Field and touring the facility. She also liked to travel up north with special friends. She liked day trips with female family members to shop, talk, giggle and relax.
Laurie is preceded in death by her father John, mother Patricia, brothers John Arthur Latz; Kenneth Latz, sisters Robin (Peter) Probst, Cara (Paul) Scherer. Great-nephew Scott Schoen, Jr.; her Grandparents; and Aunt Maryann Thompson.
A memorial for Laurie will be held in Viroqua for friends and family at a later date.
A burial for Laurie will take place in West Bend at a later date.
Roth Family Cremation Center of Viroqua is servicing the family.