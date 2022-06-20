TOWN OF AUBURN
LaVerne L. Petermann
Jan. 25, 1926 - June 18, 2022
LaVerne L. Petermann, 96, of the Town of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home, with her daughter at her side.
LaVerne was born on January 25, 1926, in the Town of Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Otto and Alma (nee Backhaus) Ramthun. On October 23, 1948, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Petermann at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum. Lloyd preceded LaVerne in death on December 1, 2004. LaVerne loved baking and she was noted for her schaum torte and would bring a dessert to any birthday and parties that she attended. She made quilts for her entire family and always had a dollar in her pocket to give to her grandkids.
Those LaVerne leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Donna Landvatter of the Town of Farmington; four grandchildren, Jeff (Renee) Landvatter, Lisa Muckerheide, Stacy (Charles) Werner, and Kimberly (Derek) Phelps; great-grandchildren, Mara Landvatter and Hope Landvatter, Aric Muckerheide, Kelsey Muckerheide, and Kannon Muckerheide, Lindsey Landvatter and Logan Landvatter, Emma Stillwell, Hunter Werner, and Henry Werner; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Petermann; other relatives and friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; a son, Dennis Petermann; a son-in-law, Larry Landvatter; a grandson, Jason Landvatter; a grandson-in-law, Chad Muckerheide; five brothers, Otto (Tudy) Ramthun, Elmer (Bernice) Ramthun, Ervin “Chesty” (Deane) Ramthun, Harry (Marie) Ramthun, and Wilmer Ramthun; two sisters, Delores (Elwyn) Ebert and Violet (William) Edwards; her parents-in-law, Henry (Esther) Petermann; a brother-in-law, Delbert (Arleigh) Petermann.
VISITATION: LaVerne’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 215 Forest Ave. in Kewaskum, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane (N683 County Road S, Kewaskum) from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for LaVerne will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane on Friday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Mark Eckert will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with LaVerne’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.