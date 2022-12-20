TOWN OF OSCEOLA
LaVerne Lyle Immel
Sept. 1, 1935 - Dec. 17, 2022
LaVerne Lyle Immel, 87, of the Town of Osceola, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Villa Loretto in Mt. Calvary. He was born on September 1, 1935, a son of the late Marvin and Mabel Immel (nee Meinke). On August 3, 1957, he married Ruth Krewald at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. LaVerne worked at Regal Ware and in 1972 established Lakeview Electric Contractors. He served on the Trinity Lutheran Church council, the Dundee Mill Park committee, and was chairman of the Town of Osceola. LaVerne also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and driving his UTV.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Daniel (Diane), Cynthia Braun (Daniel Trapp), Steven (Debbie); and grandchildren, Eric (Steph) Immel, Cody (Mindy) Immel, Amanda (Cory) Meyer, Stephanie (Daniel) Geisthardt, Kerry (Jim) Garcia; and 15 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Dorothy Meyer, Beverly (Donald) Backhaus, LeRoy (Patsy) Immel, Evelyn (Kenneth) Koepke, Stanley (Susan) Immel, Richard (Theresa) Immel, Betty (Gerald) Gitter and Rosemary Carey, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Jeanette, Marvin Jr., Jarold (Roberta) and Judith (Carl) Kollmansberger; and brothers-in-law Richard Carey III and Robert Meyer.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee (W494 Elm St. Campbellsport). Pastor Bobby Oberg will officiate and burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at the Villa Loretto and SSM Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church and School.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.