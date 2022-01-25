Hustisford
Lawrence G. Doerfert
Feb. 22, 1935 - Jan. 21, 2022
Lawrence George Doerfert of Hustisford passed away unexpectedly from heart failure on January 21, 2022. He was born at home in the Town of Erin on February 22, 1935, to Felix and Alma Lenz Doerfert. He attended schools in Woodland and Hartford. On October 18, 1958, he married Jean Rau at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newburg.
Lawrence farmed all his life near Woodland, maintaining a registered Holstein herd and selling cattle to many parts of the world. In 2005, he moved to Hustisford. He enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards, going to farm conventions, traveling, sports, and polka music.
Lawrence is survived by children David (Jill) Doerfert of Wolfforth, TX, Barbara (Curt) Schellinger of Iron Ridge, WI, Dennis (Gigi) Doerfert of Hustisford, Deborah Doerfert of Beaver Dam; grandchildren Scott Schellinger, Michael, Gia and Danielle Doerfert; brothers-in-law Glen (Sandy) Rau of Newburg and Alan (Marsha) Rau of Jacksonville, FL; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; infant son, Daniel; his parents; parents-in-law, Oscar and Lorraine Rau; brothers Raymond (Deloris) Doerfert, Willard (Anna Mae) Doerfert, sister Bernice (Frank) Wiedmeyer, and brother-in-law Roy Rau.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, W2489 Woodland Road, Woodland. Funeral service will follow at 1:00.
The Rev. James Castillo will officiate. Memorials to St. John’s Church in Woodland would be appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.