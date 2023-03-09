TOWN OF WAYNE
Lawrence J. ‘Larry’ Martin
Sept. 4, 1961 - March 2, 2023
Lawrence J. “Larry” Martin, 61, of Wayne, passed away on March 2, 2023, at his home, with his loving family at his side.
Larry was born on September 4, 1961, in West Bend, the son of Lloyd and Evelyn (nee Bodden) Martin. Larry and Charlotte have been in each other’s lives since 2012 beginning at Rock USA and later on were united in marriage.
Larry was a lifelong farmer, which was his passion. He was employed by Wacker Neuson for 36 years and also Volm Farms. Larry loved traveling, going on hikes, and waterfall adventures. Larry had a passion working on his classic cars, especially with his son, Josh. Larry was innovative and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix and he always had time to help a friend or neighbor. Larry was blessed with his granddaughter, Alesea. Larry was proud to be a grandfather, father, husband, and close friend to many.
Those Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Charlotte; his daughters, Jenna (significant other, Dominick), Abbygale (significant other, Jason); a granddaughter, Alesea; his father, Lloyd Martin; his siblings, Joan Christian, Michael (Lucy) Martin, Helen (Richard Schneider) Martin, and Anthony (Carolyn) Martin; a dear friend “man friend,” Pat Lightner; his faithful furry companions, Riley and Harlequinn; other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Joshua and his mother, Evelyn Martin.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Larry will be held at Hon-E-Kor, 1141 Riverview Drive, in Kewaskum on March 25, 2023, from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Aurora at Home Hospice as well as Katherine, for all of her love and support.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Larry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.