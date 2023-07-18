WEST BEND
Lawrence “Larry” Harold Emmrich
Oct. 23, 1947 - July 14, 2023
Lawrence “Larry” Harold Emmrich, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home in West Bend. He was born on October 23, 1947, in Milwaukee, to Harold and June (nee Darrow) Emmrich. Larry graduated from Cedarburg High School. He married his love, Susan (nee Keihl) on October 23, 1971, at Redemption Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Larry adored his three daughters and loved being a Papa to his seven grandchildren. Larry was a Vietnam veteran and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by KMC Stampings in Port Washington for 40 years. Larry really enjoyed and cherished yearly summer vacations “up north” with his entire family since he was born. He was an avid fisherman, always trying to catch the elusive “Walter.” Larry also enjoyed hunting with his friends and told lots of “deer camp” stories. He loved to watch the Sci-fi Channel, and cheer on his Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Larry is survived by his wife Sue, of 51 years; his loving daughters, Tracey (Mark) Steier, Trisha (Wade) Kutchera and Cortney Emmrich; grandchildren, Brady, Macey and Katie Steier, Noah and Liam Kutchera, Madisyn and Easton Nichols; his sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Carter and Diane Timm; brothers-in-law, James (Cheryl) Keihl, David (Laurie) Keihl and sister-in-law Donna Keihl. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry Emmrich, sister Suzanne Pipkorn, nephew Bradley Pipkorn, brothers-in-law Mark Keihl and Don Timm, parents-in-law Robert and LaVerne (nee Schroeder) Keihl.
Larry’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave. West Bend, WI). Pastor Robert Hein presiding with military honors and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Help Corner or Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church.
A special thank-you to Amy and Tracy of Allay Home and Hospice for their support and kindness.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.