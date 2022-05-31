FOND DU LAC
Lawrence Michael Radloff
October 18, 1956 — May 25, 2022
Lawrence Michael Radloff, age 65, of Fond du Lac passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home.
Lawrence was born on October 18, 1956, to the late Norman and Leah (nee Hotchkiss) Radloff. He moved to California when he was 18 and resided there until 2012. Lawrence loved sci-fi movies and playing on his computer. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and talking to anyone that would listen. Those Lawrence leaves to cherish his memory include three sisters and a brother: Sandra Cross, Val (Jake) Jacobson, Geoff (Laurie) Radloff and Peggy (Bill) Hueltner; two nieces, Kristan (Andre) Jeannis, Kaitlynn Radloff; four nephews, Matthew Cross, Jim (Sarah) Jacobson, Tim (Ashley) Jacobson, and Spencer (Brianna) Radloff; nine great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by Victor Perea and a brother, Daniel Radloff.
Private family services were held for Lawrence. Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lawrence’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at
www.myrhum-patten.com.