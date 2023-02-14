Leatrice (Lee) May Strupp
May 29, 1929 - Feb. 7, 2023
Leatrice (Lee) May Strupp (nee Engeleiter) was welcomed by our heavenly father on February 7, at the age of 93. Leatrice was born May 29, 1929 in Theresa, daughter of the late Clarence Engeleiter Sr. and Adela (nee Schulz) Engeleiter.
She was united in marriage to Edward Strupp on May 14, 1949, at Holy Angels Parish in West Bend. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1997.
Leatrice was a lifetime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of the St. John’s Women’s Guild.
She worked at the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company and Amity Leather Products Company. She was a member of the 25 Year Club at Amity and the Fred A. Schaefer Post 1393 VFW Auxiliary.
Lee enjoyed spending time with family and friends, liked watching the Packers and Brewers games, playing cards and watching birds through her patio door. She enjoyed going out to fish fries and VFW “Hamburger Night.” Lee was especially happy to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include: four children, Karen (Jerome) Weinert of Greendale, Kenneth Strupp (Mary Beth) of West Bend, Kay Wendt (Jeff) of Germantown and Kevin Strupp of West Bend; six grandchildren, Kyle Strupp, Kim Strupp (Michael Anderson), Elizabeth (Liz) Rassel (Cody), Kathryn (Katie) Schommer (David), Shannon Wendt (Krystal) and Ryan Wendt; eight great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Chaelynn, Charalee, Grace, Owen, Thomas, Killian and Kaiden; sisters, Delores Fischer and Lou Ann Riley (Gary); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to Edward, her husband of 48 years, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence Jr., David and Myles; and sisters, Betty Mollwitz and Minerva Nokes.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., with service to follow. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park of West Bend.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Kim at Kimz Karez LLC and Aurora at Home Hospice.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.