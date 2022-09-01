Leland Andrew Kaehny
Born nearly 10 weeks early and weighing only 3 lbs., 8 oz., Leland Andrew Kaehny decided to come into this world at 7:31 in the morning on July 16, 2022, in Minocqua while his parents, Peter and Jacquelyn (Schreier), were visiting the family cottage at Doc’s Bay in Oneida County.
Leland, our superhero, passed away unexpectedly shortly after birth but not before saving his mother and twin brother’s lives.
Left to cherish his memory are his very proud parents Peter and Jackie Kaehny; blessed twin brother, Declan Kaehny; big sister, Skye Kaehny; proud great-grandmother Linda Hilsmann; loving grandparents: Michael and Sandra Kaehny, William and Janet Schreier; dear aunts and uncles: Andrew and Andrea Kaehny, Robert and Ashley Schreier; Taylor and Michelle Meyer; adoring cousins: Anya and Elsa Kaehny, Riley and Joslyn Meyer; his four-legged furry companions: Bear, Dio and Bianca; as well as many more loving relatives and friends.
Leland was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Robert (Kathryn) Kaehny, Elroy(Phyllis) Gessert, Rudy Hilsmann, Robert Schreier; and his four-legged furry companions: Roxy and Frannie.
A special thanks to the amazing medical professionals at Marshfield Medical Center ± Minocqua: nurse Jayme, Samantha, Kerrie, Becky, Mary; doctor: Goral, Novak, Metzger; the respiratory therapists, and all the other health care professionals we forgot to name. You are forever in our hearts, and we’ll never forget the level of empathy and compassion you shared with our family. Also a special thank you to Courtney and Phillip Funeral Home for their help and compassion.
A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family once Leland’s twin brother, Declan, is home from the NICU.
It’s with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy.
Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms.
We love you, Leland.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.