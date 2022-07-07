KEWASKUM
Lenus N. Seefeldt
May 16, 1961 - July 5, 2022
Lenus N. Seefeldt, 61, of Kewaskum, passed away on July 5, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.
Lenus was born on May 16, 1961, in West Bend, the son of the late Merlin and Judith (nee Larson) Seefeldt. Lenus loved NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those Lenus leaves behind to cherish his memory include three children, Judith (Jason) Geiser, Michael Seefeldt, and Matthew (Nicole) Seefeldt; eight grandchildren, Lily, Keira, Tammy, Sophia, Layla, Amber, Owyn, and Ethan; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Lenus was preceded in death by a sister, Tamala (Roy) Garbisch, and a brother, Brad “Buford” Seefeldt.
VISITATION: Lenus’ family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Lenus will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial of his cremains will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
The family would like to thank Shellie Rushing for the care provided to Lenus.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lenus’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.