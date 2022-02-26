Leon ‘Lee’ O. Maahs
Oct. 21, 1936 — Feb. 22, 2022
Leon “Lee” O. Maahs, age 85, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Froedtert of Menomonee Falls Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1936, in Milwaukee, to Otto and Esther (nee Frahm) Maahs. He retired from the Menomonee Falls Police Department after 26 years. He loved his police family. Lee enjoyed playing golf, hunting, cards with his police buddies and Thursday morning coffee with Joe. Lee especially loved time spent with his family, he was passionate about his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events above all other sporting events. Lee’s faith was strong and he worried little.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce; children, Lori Aschauer, Tim, Traci (Jay) Borns; grandchildren, Megan, Molly Matthew, Collin (fiancée Julie Nickele), Rebekah and Cameron; sister, Dawn (Edwin) Olson; and sister-in-law, Karen Allison. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, son-in-law Raymond Aschauer and brother-in-law Kent Allison.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend, WI 53090) with Pastor Darren Knoll and Pastor Clark Schultz presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, February 27, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills (6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend, WI 53095) and/or Time of Grace (P.O. Box 301, Milwaukee, WI 53201).
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.