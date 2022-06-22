Leonard ‘Lenny’ G. McKay
May 3, 1939 - June 19, 2022
Leonard “Lenny” G. McKay, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Accent Care Hospice/Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. He was born on May 3, 1939, in West Bend to Oliver and Bernice (nee Zahn) McKay.
Lenny served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Dunn County. He was employed by Castle Metals in Wauwatosa for many years until his retirement. Lenny loved hunting and fishing and spent many hours on the pier in Port Washington. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; they meant the world to him.
Lenny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary (nee Schmidt); daughter Kimberly Mckay (fiancé, Wesley Ruther), son Steven McKay, and daughter Tracy Liebherr (husband, Keith); 7 grandchildren, Lucas and Sarah Sperber, Collin, Ashley, and Tyler Liebherr, Rylie and Regyn McKay; siblings, Bernice (the late Daniel Baranyk), Carol (the late John McKay), Donna (the late Harold McKay), Mary (the late Richard Jeranyk). He is further survived by other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Bernice (nee Zahn) McKay, and nephew Michael J. McKay.
A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church (623 Congress St., Newburg, WI 53060) with the Rev. Jon Arndt presiding. Military honors to follow the service. Visitation will be at church on Friday, June 24, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Leonard G McKay: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice group and the Lutheran Home/Accent Hospice for their compassion and dedicated care for Lenny.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.