LeRoy Arthur Reed
May 2, 1967 - April 21, 2022
LeRoy Arthur Reed, age 54, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1967, to LeRoy A. and Diana (nee Kopp) Reed. He attended Slinger schools and graduated in 1985. He married Jean Reed (nee Schmidt) on September 12, 1998.
LeRoy leaves behind his loving wife, Jean, and their children Alexander and Alicia Reed of West Bend and Anna Ratzburg of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by siblings Robert Reed of Florida, Richard (Kathie) Reed of North Fond du Lac, Rodney (Paula) Reed of Rubicon, Penny (Michael) Leblanc of Montreal, Canada, Jodi (Jeff) LaRocque of Wabeno and Dan (Christine) Reed of West Bend; uncle Norm Pergande of Mequon, and aunt Nancy Horsch of Jackson; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Diana; sister Pamela Reed; nephew Charlie Reed; and brother-in-law, James Wolf. He will be dearly missed by his wife’s family also, who considered him a beloved son, brother and uncle.
LeRoy grew up in Slinger, and was dedicated to his hometown as a member of the Slinger Community Group. He was active in the Wisconsin Jaycees at a local and state level and made many friends throughout the state and country. He played softball nearly every day into his forties and forged many friendships through those games. He also influenced many lives by coaching baseball/softball and soccer as his children were growing. He loved to be outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He loved to cook and especially grill or smoke meats. His knack for smoking pork and brisket will be greatly missed.
He actively lived his Christian faith. He had a deep sense of his own unworthiness but by God’s Grace in Christ he wanted to bring others to know Jesus. His knowledge and passion for God’s Word was second to none. It was his passion to share his faith, through teaching Sunday School for children, leading Bible classes for teens and adults or just talking one-on-one. He also served as the chairman of the Christian Life Resources National Board and loved to speak on pro-life issues.
He had many passions through his life. He was a master tile installer, business owner, history and politics buff, writer, musician, outdoorsman, softball player, body builder, lover of sunny vacation spots, good friend, and last but not least teacher of God’s Word.
A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger, WI 53086) with Pastor Robert Fleischmann and Pastor Benjamin Golisch presiding. A visitation will be at church in the gym, on Saturday, April 30, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church (Slinger), or Christian Life Resources.
A special thank-you to the staff at Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin and Dr. Binod Dhakal for their loving care.
