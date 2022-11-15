Leroy 'Dabby' Dabringer
Leroy N. Dabringer ('Dabby'), 88, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Aspirus St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander.
Leroy was born on May 3, 1934, in Barton to Robert J. Dabringer and Lillian S. (Wilger) Dabringer, and graduated West Bend High School in 1953. Leroy was a veteran, serving in the Navy during the Korean War from 1953-1957.
When his service ended he returned home and married Roseanna Martin at Holy Angels Catholic Church on March 2, 1957, in West Bend.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roseanna or 'Rosie.' and by many beloved nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and extended family. He was predeceased by brothers Robert Jr. and Richard, and sister Rosemary Merkt.
Services have been held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Phelps.