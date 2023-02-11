LeRoy Doll
Jan. 25, 1937 — Feb. 9, 2023
LeRoy Doll was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. LeRoy passed peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9, 2023, at age 86 but his love will live in our hearts forever. LeRoy was born to Arthur and Olive Doll on January 25, 1937. He met the love of his life, Helen, at the age of 18 and married Helen on June 6, 1959. LeRoy was a dedicated worker who held two jobs to support the family with the part-time job being a lawn mowing business. LeRoy’s first job was working on the family farm. Kasten Manufacturing was LeRoy’s next job from 1959-1964. In 1964, LeRoy became a welder at the John Deere Company where he worked until he retired in 1994. This explains his love for John Deere equipment.
Helen and LeRoy enjoyed polka music and attended many polka festivals together. He maintained a mini farm complete with cows, chickens, and even a horse for a short time. LeRoy helped others throughout his lifetime. He was a volunteer fireman for the Allenton Fire Department. LeRoy and his wife, Helen, also dedicated many service years to the 4-H organization as project, club, and youth leaders.
Those LeRoy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his children, Christine Peters, Caroline (Daniel) Schraufnagel, Michael (Lola) Doll, James (Joanne) Doll; his grandchildren, Sharon Doll, Elizabeth (Richie) Marthaler, Matthew (Stephanie) Peters, Kathryn (Zach) Deschene, Sarah (Jesse) Schraufnagel, Jonathan (Anna) Doll, Andrew Schraufnagel, and great-grandchildren; his brother, Alois (LaVerne) Doll; and his sister, Eileen (David) Stange; family and friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by is wife, Helen, and his grandson Michael Doll.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., followed with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 215 Main St., Allenton, Wisconsin 53002. Committal in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Resurrection Catholic Parish.
The Doll family is thankful for friends and family who provided assistance and support to LeRoy, the wonderful staff at Serenity Villa, and Preceptor Hospice for the compassion and care provided to LeRoy.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.