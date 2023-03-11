WEST BEND
Leroy H. Stoffel
Dec. 14, 1933 — March 3, 2023
Leroy H. Stoffel, age 89, of West Bend found eternal peace on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 14, 1933, to parents Herbert and Walburga (nee Mueller) Stoffel in West Bend. He was united in marriage to his wife, Marion (nee Browning), on August 5, 1961, and they have been married for 61 loving years. Leroy was born into a family of farmers, and he himself was a dedicated farmer his entire life, operating a dairy farm with his sons and brother Dave. He was very passionate about his farm and loved to fix anything and everything. He always kept busy being outdoors. He created a life with his wife, Marion, having four children, providing their family with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leroy is survived by his beloved wife, Marion; children, Bonnie (Jon) Hahn, Mark (significant other, Brenda) Stoffel, Laurie (Jason) Dietenberger; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings, David Stoffel and Janice Zuern; brotherin-law, Richard Gullickson. He is further survived by the fiancé of the late Michael Stoffel, Richelle Meyer, and Leroy’s beloved dog, Snoopy. He is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends who will miss him deeply.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael Stoffel; his parents; parents-in-law, Dorothy and Cecil Browning; siblings, Jerome Stoffel, Rita (Jerry) Puls, Elinor (Robert) Kratz, Charles Stoffel, Judy Gullickson, Maryrose Stoffel, and infant Stoffel; brother-in-law, Don Zuern.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leroy at 11 a.m on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Inurnment will occur after Mass in the St. Lawrence Cemetery located next to the church. Full military honors will occur at the cemetery to start the committal service.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.