Town of Scott
Leroy J. Gnacinski
Sept. 6, 1935 - Nov. 13, 2022
Leroy J. Gnacinski, 87, of the Town of Scott, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk due to COVID complications.
Leroy was born on September 6, 1935, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Michael and Jenny (nee Kontowicz) Gnacinski. He attended Kewaskum High School.
Leroy proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957. Following his discharge from the Marines, Leroy was employed at Gehl Company in West Bend. He traveled to numerous states fixing Gehl equipment that would break down. On May 11, 1957, he was united in marriage to Irene Lauters at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in Barton. Leroy and Irene moved to Beechwood in 1960 and started working for the Sheboygan County Highway Department and eventually retired from the town of Scott Highway Department. Leroy could fix anything and build anything. His most recent project was building birds with wings that would rotate in the wind. Leroy also loved fishing, Mauthe Lake particularly.
Those Leroy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Irene; three children, Kathy Davis and her four children, Jenny (Justin) Speegle, Jared Schmidt, Jacob Davis, and JT Davis (Emily Morrison) all of Florida; Todd (Pam) Gnacinski of the Town of Sherman; and Brian (Nicole) Gnacinski of Beechwood; three sisters-in-law, Sophie Gnacinski, Gladys Weinreich, and Helen Lauters; a brother-in-law, James (Joan) Lauters; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia (Elmer) Ebert; a brother, Eugene (Jeannette) Gnacinski; and three brothers-in-law, Norbert Gnacinski, Ronald Lauters and Daniel Lauters.
Leroy is out of pain and is at peace. No services will be held, due to his wishes.
No services will be held, due to his wishes.