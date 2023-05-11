KEWAUNEE
Lester Arnold ‘Les’ Kuehl
Jan. 5, 1941 - May 7, 2023
Lester Arnold “Les” Kuehl, age 82 of Kewaunee, entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 7, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born on January 5, 1941, the son of the late George and Theresa (nee Hilgers) Kuehl in Sigel. He married Karen Armbruster on June 23, 1962, in Vesper. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage.
His childhood and early adult years were spent farming with his parents. He attended Pittsville High School, later learning the tool and die trade, which was his trade until retirement at age 67.
Les and Karen lived in Jackson for 42 years. They retired to Limestone, TN, for five years and then moved to Kewaunee until the present.
Les and Karen are the proud parents of five children, Wanda (Ken) Weigand of Jackson, Leslie Kuehl of Campbellsport, Danny (Kris Lowe) Kuehl of Campbellsport, Christine Kuehl of Grafton, and Kathy (Justin) Pizzino of Grafton; six grandchildren, Erin (Andy Jolzynski) Kuehl, Krista Kuehl, Megan (Jay Stoll) Weigand, Brooke Weigand, Cody (Colleen Tagatz) Weigand, and Camryn (Ben Boehler) Weigand.
Les enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, restoring vintage cars and traveling.
Les is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Danny; daughters, Christine and Kathy; six grandchildren, Erin, Krista, Megan, Brooke, Cody, and Camryn; brother, Marvin; sisters, Carol and Patt and many nieces and nephews.
Les was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Theresa Kuehl; daughter Wanda; son Leslie; sisters, Evelyn Fine, Shirley Jacobson, Lorraine Henke, Ethel Cain, Violet Mancl; and brothers Orval and Melvin.
VISITATION: Les’ family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. in West Bend, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Les will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg at 4:00 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Les’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.