WEST BEND
Lewis Edward Enderle
April 17, 1934 — March 17, 2023
Lewis Edward Enderle, 88, of West Bend entered his heavenly home on March 17, 2023.
Lewis was born on April 17, 1934, in the Town of Lomira. He was baptized at St. Paul’s in the Town of Lomira, and confirmed at St. Paul’s in Slinger. Lewis attended high school at Northwestern Prep in Watertown, graduating in 1951. On June 16, 1956, he married his cherished wife, Florence Techtmann, at Good Shepherd Lutheran in West Bend. After graduating from high school, Lewis worked on the family farm in rural Hartford, and briefly at Gehl’s prior to being employed at West Bend Company for 40 years. He began at Outboard Motors Division in Hartford, later transferring to West Bend where he worked in timekeeping, the company store, production control, human resources, industrial engineering and computer programming. He was a member of the 25 Year Club and retired in 1996 as a Programming Systems Developer Analyst. Lewis graduated with an associate’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1974.
Lewis lived his Christian faith and was an active member and former Elder of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, participating in Senior Bible Class, many boards, greeters, OWLS and helping with many church projects. Lewis also enjoyed gardening, “puttering in the yard,” helping others and woodworking. He spent time with Builders for Christ as well as on many projects for family, Kettle Moraine Lutheran and Luther Prep Auctions.
The family enjoyed many memorable camping and road trips. In 1972 they bought their cottage on Comstock Lake near Princeton. He enjoyed working on remodeling projects, gardening, and fishing. Family, friends and travel were a highlight of their retirement years.
Those Lewis leaves behind to cherish his memory include their children, Karen (Doug) Wilson of West Bend, Mark (Sue) Enderle of Watertown, and Curt Enderle of Portland, OR. He is further survived by grandchildren, Jamie (Ed) Lim of Seattle WA, Andrew Enderle of Watertown and Kelly (Adam) Faltersack of Fitchburg; great-grandchildren, Jared and Sophia Lim and Aria and Aubrey Faltersack; in-laws, Verna (Robert) Kudek, Richard Jr. (Diane) Techtmann, Mae (Francis) Mehringer, Arlene Koepke, and Janet Techtmann; nieces, nephews, their families and other relatives and friends.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Florence (Techtmann) Enderle; parents, Walter and Margaret (Storck) Enderle; mother, Marian (Schaumburg) Enderle; parents-in-law, Richard and Frieda Techtmann; brothers, George and Norman Enderle; sister-in-law, Emily Enderle; and brothers-in-law, Paul Techtmann and Carl Koepke.
Visitation for Lewis will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Ave, West Bend, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. A celebration service will happen at 12 p.m. March 31 at Good Shepherd Lutheran with Pastor Robert Hein and Pastor Matt Mueller will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Connections, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School Let’s Grow Together, Time of Grace Ministries or charity of donor’s choice are appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lewis’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.