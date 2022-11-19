KEWASKUM
Lilly Ann Westerman
March 1, 1939 — November 12, 2022
Lilly Ann Westerman (nee Justman), age 83 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2022 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum after battling lung cancer.
Lilly was born on March 1, 1939, in the Town of Wayne to Herbert and Lucille Justman (nee Kedinger). She was united in marriage to Harold Westerman on June 1, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Together they raised six children. Harold passed away on January 19, 2007.
Lilly attended Kewaskum High School. She taught Sunday School at St. Lucas Lutheran in Kewaskum. She started at Wisconsin Bell as an operator immediately following school and worked her way up to Special Circuits Service Clerk. At the same time, she worked hard supporting the family farm by canning (known for THE BEST peaches and applesauce), cooking (especially Grandma’s famous chili and German potato salad), baking, and gardening and taking meals out to the field workers. She helped Harold as treasurer at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Lilly retired from the phone company in 1994.
Lilly enjoyed needlepoint, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling through 34 states with her husband Harold in the 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. They were members of the Kettle Moraine Klassic Kar Klub. She enjoyed entertaining at their camper, pontoon rides and fishing at Benson’s Resort, Long Lake. Lilly loved fashion and shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. She enjoyed Saturday morning breakfasts with Justman family, playing Rap Poker and Sheepshead with the Westerman family and friends, and just spending quality time with those she loved. She was the ultimate Green Bay Packers fan especially with her absolute favorite, Brett Favre. She supported her grandchildren with their motorsports, sporting events, dance etc. Lilly was always excited to be with her grandchildren, known to actively play with them, even down at floor level, run lemonade stands, played “farm,” and played polka music in the car. She was “hands on” as the lucky can attest with her magic touch of a back tickle. She always put others needs ahead of her own and will fondly be remembered for her caring heart.
Those Lilly leaves behind to cherish her memory include her and Harold’s daughter, Lisa (Matt) Malnory of Plymouth and their children, Trey and Lilly; her son, Tim (Jolene) Westerman of Chesapeake, Virginia, and their children, Megan and Molly; daughter, Sue (Jeff) Kiener of Green Lake and her son, Zach.
And Harold’s children: daughter, Kris (Mark) Heise of Beechwood and their children, Ali (Pete) Reinhard and Heath (Jackie) Heise and their children, Vonn and Sophia; son, Mike (Shelly) Westerman of New Fane and their children, Sarah (Jonny) Guttman and her son, Marshall, and their daughter Lucy; Bryce (Katie) Conwell and their child, Callie; Justin Conwell and his children, Caleb, Lauren, and Jozie; son John “Jack” (Cathy) Westerman of town of Wayne and their children, Jim (Marieke) Westerman and their children, Ava and Jack; Jeni (Mike) Kirsch and their children, Jackobi, Kira, and Kora.
She is further survived by siblings Herbert (Darlene) Justman, Hiram (Alleen) Justman, Laura Justman; sisters- in-law Arlene Justman, Rita Justman, Loretta Justman, Barb Justman, and Judy Justman; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Harold, Lilly was preceded death in by her brothers Harold (Justy), Henry, Harry, Harvey, the first Herbert Jr., Herman, Hilary, Howard, Hilbert, and Homer; her grandson Benjamin Westerman: her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Cyril “Cy” (Priscilla) Westerman, Byron (Beulah) Beisbier, Roman (Florence) Hartmann.
Memorial service for Lilly will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Mark Jones officiating.
Lilly’s family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Memorials in Lilly’s name can be directed to the Wounded Warriors Family Support in honor of her beloved brothers and mother she was excited to see again in heaven. She was committed to veterans.
Lilly’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home Health & Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lilly’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.