Linda Aline Smith
Sept. 24, 1951 — Feb. 1, 2023
Linda Aline Smith (Van Der Moere), 71 of Madison. Linda passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 1, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison. She was born September 24, 1951, in Indianapolis, IN, to William and Flora (Shepherd) Van Der Moere. Linda grew up in Rockford, IL, graduating from Guilford High School in 1969 and later Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education. She met the love of her life, Michael R. Smith, while attending NIU and they were inseparable for the next 53 years of their lives.
Linda held a variety of jobs over her lifetime but was proudest of her time spent as an elementary teacher in the Harlem School District in Machesney Park, IL, from 20002015. During this time Linda earned her Master’s in Education from St. Xavier University.
Linda and Mike's proudest achievement and greatest joy was the tight-knit family they created together. Linda was always in her element cooking a big meal for her family, as she enjoyed nothing more than filling her home with laughter and love. Linda bloomed best in her garden and was most often found outside tending and perfecting her various gardens filled with tulips, daffodils, and a plethora of vegetables. She was a lifelong learner and was in the process of earning her Master Gardening Certificate when she passed. An avid reader herself, Linda encouraged and taught many children and adults the joy of reading.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael R. Smith, and her brother Steven Van Der Moere, both of Madison; daughter and best friend, Jessica Crombie (Brian) of Middleton; sons Michael Smith (Kaitlin) of Chicago, IL, and Thomas Smith (Leslie) of Rockford, IL. Linda was the proud grandma to her four amazing grandchildren; Dori Smith, Tom Crombie, Jack Crombie, and Lucas Smith.
She was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.
A celebration of life is being planned for this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's honor can be made to Agrace and the World Literacy Foundation. https://worldliteracyfoundation.org/donate/ https://www.agrace.org/donate/