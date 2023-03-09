HARTFORD
Linda Dolly Schmidt
August 3, 1948 - March 7, 2023
Linda Dolly Schmidt (nee Krueger), age 74 of Hartford passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Majestic Heights in Hartford.
Dolly was born August 3, 1948, in Hartford to Myrtle M. (nee Mechenich) and Robert L. Krueger. She was united in marriage to Wayne P. Schmidt in 1995 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Hustisford. Together they became members and greeters for some time at Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford.
Linda enjoyed the last 25 years of her retirement spending time with her family, attending and supporting many of her grandchildren’s high school and college sports games; her arts and crafts that she gifted to family and friends including her seasonal and holiday gnomes and calendars. She also enjoyed bird-watching, day trips, especially playing bingo and gambling. Dolly loved animals (most of all her treasured cats) and people, she was very social, personable, and friendly and will be dearly missed.
Dolly is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Wayne; loving children, Sheila (John) Stephans and Shane (Jennifer) Rohloff; cherished grandchildren, Brandon Rohloff, Hannah Stephans, and Emily Rohloff; dear siblings, Sandra Zastrow and Norbert Krueger; and dear brother-in-law, Robert (Faye) Schmidt. She is further survived by loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Paul E. and Elvira L. (nee Zirbel) Schmidt; and siblings, Dennis and Gary Krueger, and Janice Morgan.
Memorial service for Dolly will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church (1001 Center St., Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m.-12:20 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Hustisford Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Linda “Dolly” Schmidt to Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.