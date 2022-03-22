WEST BEND
Linda L. Plath
Aug. 3, 1949 - March 14, 2022
Linda L. Plath (Krienke) 72, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Monday, March 14, 2022, with her family by her side.
Linda was born on August 3, 1949, to the late Victor and Esther (Klaustermeier) Krienke in Glencoe, MN, and grew up on the family farm in Lester Prairie, MN. She was united in marriage to Duane Plath on May 15, 1971, and together they journeyed through many places before settling in West Bend. Linda was busy raising their four children and being a mom to many more, often packing extra lunches and sending care packages. Throughout her life, Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, puzzles, baking, and candy making. There were many recipients of her amazing talent. Linda was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jackson, and participated in their quilting club. She will be missed by all who knew her, but as she often told her children, and what they want to pass to all, “Don’t let it ruin your day.”
Those Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 50 years, Duane Plath; four children, Jeffrey Plath, Jennifer Rohring, Julie (Chris) Ayers, and Janet (Mike) Carroll; eight grandchildren, Travis Rohring, Scott Rohring, Henry Ayers, Louis Ayers, Truman Ayers, Abigail Carroll, Maxwell Carroll, and Charlotte Carroll; a brother, Roger (Katherine) Krienke; two sisters-in-law, Jean (Dale) Schauer and Deb (Ron) Ondrachek; two brothers-in-law, Steve (Sue) Plath and Jim (Jan) Plath; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, Arnold and Frances Plath, and her nephew Trent Ondrachek.
On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2881 Division Road; Jackson, WI. A funeral service in remembrance of Linda will be at the church at 3:00 p.m. Meal to follow.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Brownton, MN.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Froedtert Hospital, especially Kraemer Cancer Center, for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.