Linda Mooney Courchane (nee Arneson)
Linda Mooney Courchane passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 74 surrounded by family. Linda was born in Richland Center, the daughter of the late Lester and Almeda (nee Blickem) Arneson. Linda graduated from Richland Center High School, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of La Crosse, and received her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison. For 35 years, Lin worked at Hartford Union High School as an English, Women Writers, Mythology and Creative Writing Teacher.
She married James (Jim) Courchane on January 20, 1983.
Lin was passionate about the written word. She devoured countless novels, and influenced and inspired many writers with her insightful editing and witty banter.
Fascinated with genealogy, she delved into others’ life stories and family histories, generously helping people find their roots.
Lin also made the world a more beautiful place with her expert use of textiles, paint, photographs, and pens. For Lin, there was nothing too small to celebrate.
Working as an educator gave Lin a deep sense of fulfillment and pride, and her co-workers felt like family. She always found the students who needed her the most, inspiring and encouraging them through her natural abilities and internal light. She was beloved and respected by all levels of students and a good friend and confidante to staff.
Never shy about sharing her beliefs and convictions, Lin stood up for what she believed to be right, and was never afraid to stir things up. She used her voice to stand up for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves (both people and animals). Lin earned the award of Humanitarian of the Year for her work with the Humane Society.
Lin’s lap was as full as her heart, she was simply the best Nana around. She loved her grandchildren unconditionally. Her hugs and laughter will be sorely missed. Her grandchildren will miss “Nana sleepovers” with chats into the late hours of the night.
Our great storyteller is quiet. Lin is lovingly survived by her husband, Jim, of 39 years; her children Corey (Lisa) Courchane, Christa (Thorin) Courchane, Cara (Michael) Mooney-Glatkowski, and Colin (Christiana) Mooney; her grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Jonathan (Link), Jennie (Link), and Solomon Courchane; Preston, Tristan, Kiersten and Finley Thorin; Nolan, Grant, and Will Glatkowski; Beau, Kai, and Pax Mooney.
She will be fondly missed by many other relatives, friends, and former students, and by Bonnie, her beloved pup.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Thomas Mooney.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to Planned Parenthood or to the Washington County Humane Society in Lin’s name.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.