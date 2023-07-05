HARTFORD
Linda P. Braun
July 10, 1947 - June 20, 2023
Our Lord called another angel, Linda P. Braun, to his heavenly home in the presence of her family on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Kathy Hospice, West Bend, at the age of 75. Linda was born on July 10, 1947, in Hartford to Leslie E. Wolfe and Beatrice D. Wolfe. She was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Braun on August 24, 1968, at Peace Lutheran Church by Ken’s cousin, Pastor Jerome Braun.
Linda worked as an accountant/bookkeeper with many different employers over all her working years but especially enjoyed her last employers, Al and Carolyn Laufer of Laufer Trucking.
Linda was the precious wife of Ken for almost 55 years; loving mother of Kyle (Teri) Braun and Darci (Jim) Boettcher, all of the Hartford area. She was the doting and extremely proud grandmother of Delaney Braun, Gavin Braun, Hudson Boettcher, and Sawyer Boettcher, all of Hartford.
She is survived by her sister and best friend Debra Schmid; brother Richard (Ann) Wolfe; and sisters-in-law, Dianne Wolfe, Wonda Wolfe, and Barbara Braun. She is further survived by loved nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers David Wolfe and Dean Wolfe; and brother-in-law Arthur Schmid.
Per Linda’s insistence, there will be no funeral services. She wished everyone to remember her as you may have seen her the last time you were together. There will be an immediate family only inurnment at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Aurora Medical Center, Hartford; St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee; and, a special thank-you to the nurses at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
If you wish, memorials remembering Linda may be sent to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger, WI 53086.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family.