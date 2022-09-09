THERESA
Linda S. Kovacevich
January 22, 1970 - Sept. 6, 2022
Linda S. Kovacevich (nee Ihlenfeld), beloved mother, wife and daughter, was called home to eternal life, age 52, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home in Theresa, with her family by her side after a 19-year battle against cancer.
Linda was born to Mary (nee Gundrum) and Robert Ihlenfeld in West Bend on January 22, 1970. She graduated from Slinger High School, class of 1988, and wed her high school sweetheart, Timothy D. Kovacevich, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton on August 11, 1990. Together they raised three beautiful children.
Linda has gone before her husband, Tim; son Jacob (Nolyn Brunner) Kovacevich; daughter, Lena (Jordan) Kempfer; son Eric (Hailey) Kovacevich; parents, Bob and Mary Ihlefeld; brother Ken (Karly) Ihlenfeld; brother Steve (Pam) Ihlenfeld; brother-in-law Jim Ellenbecker; father-in-law, Doug (Judy) Kovacevich; sister-in-law Mary (Craig) Shortland; and sister-in-law Lanae (nee Landon) Kovacevich. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other special relatives and many treasured friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith M. Ellenbecker; mother-in-law, Margaret (nee Novak) Kovacevich; brother-in-law Rick Berger; and brother-in-law Paul Kovacevich.
She attended MATC where she received a degree in interior design. In 1991, Linda and husband Tim opened Timlins Furniture together in Hartford where it is still family operated after 31 years. Above all, Linda’s heart was on fire for others, and she inspired all who found their way into her life. She worked dutifully through Compassion International to support many children in need - frequently writing to sponsored children and even traveling to visit the mission in El Salvador with her daughter, Lena, in 2018. Further, Linda was a passionate mother and raising her three children was the greatest joy of her life.
Through steadfast faith, she was exceedingly patient and led us all courageously through the countless trials set before her. As she considered treatment options for her latest diagnosis, her response reflected the grace she carried throughout her entire life, “either way, I win.”
Thank you to the staff of Froedtert Medical College for the many priceless years that you gave us back with Linda. A special thanks to Linda’s neurologist and oncologist for the endless support and consultation through the many difficult decisions we had to make.
A memorial service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at Northbrook Church, 4014 Highway 167 W, in Richfield. Family will greet friends and relatives at the church before service from 3:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
Inurnment will be on Thursday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 5852 Highway 33, in Allenton.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you help to continue Linda’s hard work with Compassion International by sponsoring a child, supporting their cause, or donating to another Christian charity.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.