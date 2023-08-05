WEST BEND
Linda Suzan Birkeland
June 21, 1950 - August 1, 2023
Linda Suzan Birkeland (nee Kritz), 73, of West Bend passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family.
Linda was born on June 21, 1950 in Katzbach (currently Mayfield) to Victor and Lorna Kritz. She married her sweetheart, Jim, on September 21, 1968. They soon welcomed a son, Kenneth, and later a daughter, Tracey. Linda and Jim bought “a little slice of paradise” on Wallace Lake, where she lived for 51 years and raised their children. She worked over 30 years as a surgery scheduler.
Linda enjoyed gardening but hated worms, loved hosting family and friends at the lake, shopping, traveling the country extensively during retirement with Jim in their motorhome, serving as camp hosts at High Cliff State Park, meeting with her book club, and playing with her beloved Yorkie, Cooper. She made a mean Christmastime fudge. Linda was a member of Kettlebrook Church and will be missed by many dear friends in her church family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jim; son Ken (Carol) Birkeland of West Bend, daughter Tracey Zautcke (partner Jeff Bronson) of Oak Creek; granddaughters Corryn Birkeland of Lincoln, NE, Alyssa Birkeland of Milwaukee, and Celeste Zautcke (fiancé Bryce Linzenmeyer) of Boltonville. She is further survived and loved by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Lorna Kritz; sisters Kathleen (Arthur) Millin, Vicki Weber, Karen (Matt) Metz, and brother Victor Kritz, Jr.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially nurse Warren Williams; Dr. Poleski and Linda’s cancer care team at Aurora, Pastor Troy Loether, and the many friends who have been supportive of Linda in her final days. While she will be missed dearly, we find peace knowing she is home with her Savior and no longer in pain on earth.
The family will be holding a private memorial gathering. Because of this, the family would ask that any donations be directed to the Friends of High Cliff State Park, in lieu of sending flowers.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Linda’s arrangements. Additional information and tribute wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.