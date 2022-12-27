WEST BEND
Lisa M. Wucherpfennig
Oct. 12, 1962 - Dec. 20, 2022
Lisa M. Wucherpfennig, 60, of West Bend, passed away on December 20, 2022, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk.
Lisa was born on October 12, 1962, in Marshfield, the daughter of Marvin and Marlene (nee Boehnen) Wucherpfennig. Lisa worked in food service throughout the West Bend area and was most recently employed at Walmart in West Bend.
Those Lisa leaves behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Marlene Nagel; a brother, Mark Wucherpfennig; two sisters, Sandra (Steven) Osgood and Tina Javoroski; her nephew and nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Wucherpfennig; her sister, Marie Ann Wucherpfennig; her stepfather, Bob Nagel; her maternal grandparents, Paul and Frances Boehnen; and her paternal grandparents, Reinhold and Martha Wucherpfennig.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Lisa will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Harmon officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Horizon Hospice, Rachel and Kim, for their care and help.
Memorials to St. Frances Cabrini in West Bend would be appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lisa’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.