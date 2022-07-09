KEWASKUM
Lisa Marie DiBella
Dec. 29, 1972 - June 9, 2022
Lisa Marie DiBella, age 49 years, of Kewaskum, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, was called home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa surrounded by her loving family.
Lisa was born on December 29, 1972, in Quincy, MA, to James A. DiBella and Evonne B. Silvia.
Lisa graduated from West Bend West High School. She continued her education at the University of Phoenix and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. Lisa worked for Michels Corporation as a scale master for many years. She enjoyed diamond painting, throwing darts, reading before bed, and being near the ocean. Most of all she loved her family; her grandsons Ryan and Austin were her world!
Lisa is survived by her two children, Amanda (Jason Heesakker) DiBella and David (Ashlynn) Murphy; two grandsons, Ryan Newt Murphy and Austin Jason Heesakker; sister, Lynn (EJ) Peredetto; niece, Amanda (Steven) Reyenger; and nephew, EJ Peredetto III. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her feline companion, Simba.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 Forest Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Lisa’s name can be directed to Washington County (WI) Humane Society.
The family would like to thank Carolyn Schweitzer (complex case manager) and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa (Cardiac ICU and 3-West) for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lisa’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
www.myrhum-patten.com to share your condolences with the family.