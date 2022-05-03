HARTFORD
Lloyd M. Konrath
Lloyd M. Konrath of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 83.
Lloyd was born on September 16, 1938, in Allenton, son of Joseph and Loretta M. (nee Ruf) Konrath. Lloyd married the love of his life, Patricia (nee Beck), on November 7, 1964, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Milwaukee.
Lloyd graduated from West Bend High School in 1956. He graduated from Spencerian College in 1962 and began his career as an accountant at Evinrude Motors where he worked until his retirement in 1997.
Lloyd organized and was a driving force behind the Wisconsin Concertina Jamboree for 25 years (1990 – 2015). Lloyd enjoyed playing his concertina while being accompanied by Patricia. Lloyd was inducted in the World Concertina Hall of Fame in 1999.
After retirement, Lloyd traveled extensively with Patricia to many locations both in the United States and Europe.
Those Lloyd leaves behind are his wife, Patricia; sisters-in-law Dorothy and Beverly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister, Annabelle (Vincent) Moser, and brothers Allen (Margaret) and Hubert.
A private interment will be held.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit churchandchapel.com.