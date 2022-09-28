Lloyd Ralph Gatzke
March 19, 1934 - Sept. 26, 2022
Lloyd Ralph Gatzke, age 88, passed away and went to his eternal home on September 26, 2022. Lloyd was born on March 19, 1934 in the Town of Auburn in Fond du Lac County to Walter and Lorinda (nee Ramel) Gatzke. He was adopted into God’s family of believers through the waters of Holy Baptism and his faith was confirmed on May 25, 1947, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Fane.
Lloyd worked as a surveyor’s assistant for several years. Later, Lloyd began working at Regal Ware in Kewaskum. He began on the production area for four years before transferring to plant engineering. He was a Draftsman, Tool Designer, Tooling Supervisor and ended his career as Supervisor of Production Services. Lloyd retired from Regal Ware in June of 1999.
On February 20, 1955 Lloyd married Joyce Ludwig from Dundee. Lloyd and Joyce were married 65 years. This marriage was blessed with six children - 5 sons and a daughter. They raised their family in a loving Christian home. Together they served their Lord as active members of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church. Joyce went home to her Lord and Savior on October 12, 2020.
Following Lloyd’s retirement in 1999, Lloyd and Joyce took an active role in the Builders for Christ program of the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod. The volunteer builders travel the country using their time and talents to build churches for Missionary Congregations, as well as schools, parsonages and fellowship halls for Wisconsin Lutheran Synod properties.
Lloyd’s other interests were traveling, camping, fishing, hunting and square dancing. Recently, Lloyd and Joyce were inducted into the Wisconsin Dancers Hall of Fame.
Lloyd is survived by his five sons and their wives: Robert (Debra), Kenneth (Diane), Terry (Corinne), Larry (Evelyn) and Rodney (Sherry); and his daughter, Lora. Lloyd was very proud of his seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren: Jamie Geidel (Jill) and their children Greg and Hope; Rob (Chrissy) and their children Shawn, Brennan, Owen and Brooklyn; Megan (Dan) Lederer and their children Allison and Benjamin; Thomas (Alana) Gatzke; David Gatzke; Jennifer (Jason) Donath and their son Henry; and Dawn (Rob) Kubowski and their sons Xavier and Aiden.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his granddaughter Maria Lissette Gatzke, along with many beloved family and friends.
Services for Lloyd will be on Thursday, September 29, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Avenue, West Bend. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:30 with a Christian Funeral Service following at 1:30.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to either Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church or Little Lambs Child Care Center.
