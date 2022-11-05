CEDARBURG
Lloyd Verhaalen
Lloyd Verhaalen, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Verhaalen (nee Spaeth). She was the love of his life and he missed her terribly when she passed away in April 2022.
He was the loving father of Doug (Frankie) Verhaalen, Linda (John) Taylor, Kay Roy, Keith (Karen) Verhaalen, Chris (Allison) Verhaalen, Rick (Amy) Verhaalen, Pam (Andy) White; proud grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 12.
Lloyd is also survived by his in-laws, Mabel Verhaalen, Jerome (Diane) Spaeth, Sister Laura Jean Spaeth SSND, Tony (Mary Jane) Spaeth, Bernie (Trish) Spaeth, Ron (Helen) Spaeth, Rich (Judy) Spaeth, Lucy (Dave) Bingen, Ruth Spaeth and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mabel Verhaalen; daughter Barbara; siblings Darwin Verhaalen and Adell (Frank) Friede; other in-laws as well as a niece and several nephews.
Lloyd was born in Milwaukee and moved to Cedarburg as a child where he lived the rest of his life. He was a devout Lutheran and was an instrumental founder of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Lloyd spent many years coaching his sons in baseball as well as playing baseball himself in the Land O’ Lakes League. He started his own electrical business and was a Cedarburg icon with his Verhaalen Electric truck. Lloyd always put faith and family first. He was a very intelligent man who embraced new things, continued to learn new things and technology throughout his life. He’s been known to have “broken Excel.” He was a kind, gentle, generous and very empathetic man. He and Mary loved to listen and dance to polka music, travel to various countries, play sheepshead with friends and family.
Lloyd was very proud of his children and grandchildren. The family is grateful for the caregivers of Home Helpers, especially Veronica, Lasata Care Center and Horizon Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:30 p.m. at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Interment will be at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Lloyd’s name to Cedarburg High School Athletics specifying CHS Baseball Project or Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.