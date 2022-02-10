WEST BEND
Lois A. Cranney
Jan. 30, 1933 - Feb. 6, 2022
Lois A. Cranney (nee Siewert), age 89, of West Bend died peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born January 30, 1933, in Milwaukee to Walter and Norma (nee Schmittinger) Siewert.
On June 26, 1954, Lois was united in marriage to Sherwood F. Cranney at Memorial Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Sherwood preceded her in death on April 21, 1995.
Following their marriage Lois and Sherwood settled in Milwaukee before moving to West Bend in 1971. She was a very active volunteer at the Samaritan Home, Cedar Lake Health Care Center, Barton School and numerous other places. She also loved bowling and was a member of many leagues over the years.
Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend and was active in the church. She was the past-president of the ELCA Women’s Group and the Quilters Trinity Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed serving as an usher at church.
Lois is survived by her 6 children: Randall (Lisa) Cranney of West Bend, Scott Cranney of West Bend, Sandra (Douglas) Werni of West Bend, Karen (Kurt) Wagner of West Bend, Robin Jung of West Bend and Dawn (Terry) Westphal of West Bend, 8 grandchildren: Christopher (Melanie) Werni, Jared (fiance Rachelle Schmitt) Werni, Brock (Melissa) Cranney, Liza (Jake) Junk, Garrett Cranney, Kyle (Jessica) Wagner, Konnar (fiance Bridgett Faldet) Wagner and Kara Wagner and 2 step-grandchildren: Travis (Katy) Westphal and Cassandra Martin. She is further survived by her 8 great-grandchildren: Ava, Cale, Emmett, Easton, Levi, Archer, Wyatt and Amelia; 3 step-great-grandchildren: Aspen, Kinley and Ariannah and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Norma Siewert; her husband, Sherwood Cranney; her sister Doris (James) Leurquin; and 2 nieces Linda Pouchnik and Lisa Leurquin.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with the Rev. David Schoob officiating. Burial will be Tuesday in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet visitors on Monday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
Lois’ mom, Norma, would say when Lois got on a bus she wouldn’t know anyone but when she got off the bus she knew everyone.
We would like to extend a special thank-you to all who have cared for our mother.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.