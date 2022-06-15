Lona Schindler (Jutte), R.N.
Nov. 25, 1934 - May 17, 2022
Lona was born at 12:00 noon on a Sunday in November in Marinette, and lived there until age 10. She and her mother moved to Milwaukee's east side, where she attended grade school and Lincoln High School. Graduating at age 17, she went to Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing and later Marquette University. Lona worked until age 69 in many fields of nursing: V.A. Hospital, Wood, Milwaukee Health Department, St. Joseph's Hospital-Hospice, St. Luke's Hospital and Columbia St. Mary's; also, several nursing homes in the area as a supervisor. Her dedication, kindness and compassion earned her a nomination for Nurse of the Year in Milwaukee.
Besides her children, volunteering for causes she believed in were her reason for living. She was a volunteer at Casa Maria during the Vietnam War and until present. She was one of the original volunteers at MAP now ARCW, active in pro-choice marches for Planned Parenthood and lifetime member of the ACLU. In her free time, she also enjoyed reading, going to the movies, travel, playing Scrabble with her friend Mary Agnew, Zaffiro's Pizza, and Pitch's ribs.
Those she leaves behind are children Julie Schindler, Stephanie Schindler, John, Scott (Jill), Sue Schindler, and Robert Schindler; grandchildren: Steve Schindler, Cody and Daniel Lane, Lauren Babin, Rachelle Baginski, Tanya Harrison, John and Brian Schindler, Sam, and Jacob Schindler; great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to thank Mike and the staff at Bradford/Eastcastle Place and Horizon Hospice for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to charity of your choice. There will be a visitation at Feerick Funeral Home on June 22, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m. Family members will have a private celebration in Marinette County at a later date.