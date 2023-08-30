WEST BEND
Loretta Jane Busse
Aug. 18, 1924 – Aug. 25, 2023
The soul of Loretta Jane Busse (nee Barczk) of rural West Bend was lifted to heaven by Jesus and his angels in the early morning hours of Friday, August 25th while at home surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Holy Angels Catholic Parish (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Father Howard G. Haase presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:00 until 10:45 AM. After the committal service at Holy Angels Cemetery, the family invites all to join them in a luncheon served in the Holy Angels church hall downstairs.
Loretta was born in West Allis, Wisconsin to Anton and Eva (Frankowiak) Barczk on August 18, 1924. She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in West Allis and later graduated from West Allis Central in June 1944.
As a teenager, Loretta’s first job was at a local West Allis bakery. An hour commute by bus and street car took her to her next position in downtown Milwaukee as a receptionist for a lawyer. Employment followed in the mining and crushing division of Allis-Chalmers in West Allis where Loretta worked as a stenographer for 10 years. As a young woman, her past times included dancing, bowling, and roller skating. Gifted with a beautiful voice Loretta sang in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church choir and the Bel Canto Chorus. As a young woman, Loretta skills as a seamstress enabled her to run a sideline milliner business making veils and hats.
While attending a military ball in Milwaukee, Loretta met the love of her life, Clarence Joseph Busse. She married this handsome Silver Star World War II Army veteran on June 13, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Together they operated the Busse poultry Farm and apple orchard while raising 6 children. A true transformation from city girl to farmwife. Loretta excelled in baking her specialty pies and cakes. Fat Tuesday paczkis were prepared true to her Polish heritage. She was a faithful parishioner at Holy Angels attending mass as recently as June of this year.
Loretta is survived by her children; Mary, Gretchen, Tony (Claudia), Tom (Rita), Katie and Mike; her grandchildren, Conrad, Steve (Alyssa), Brianna (Nick) Bender and Alyssa Busse; great grandsons; Brody, Liam, Levi, Tyson and Maverick.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her parents and her siblings; Sophia, Aloysius, Steve, Leonard and Ralph; and her grandson, Austin.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Angels School or Horizon Home Care and Hospice. The family wishes to express deep love and appreciation to Gretchen and Tony for their commitment to caring for Mom. You were steadfast in keeping her home. The Froedtert and Horizon Home Care and Hospice wound care specialists, therapists and nursing staff were invaluable resources.
