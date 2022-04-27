Town of Saukville
Loretta K. Paape
July 5, 1937 - April 24, 2022
Mrs. Loretta Paape, of the Town of Saukville, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she had been a resident. She was 84 years old.
Loretta was born on her family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on July 5, 1937, daughter of Joseph Korneli and Mary (nee Fechter) Korneli. She grew up in the Newburg area, and attended Holy Trinity Catholic School until 8th grade, and then attended Cedarburg High School, graduating with the class of 1955.
On September 25, 1971, she married Earl Paape at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Newburg. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Loretta worked in the accounting departments for Mercury Marine in both Cedarburg and Fond du Lac, and also for KMC Metal Stamping in Grafton. She could often be found helping her husband on the family farm in the Town of Saukville, and in her later years did accounting temp work and was a poll worker for the Town of Saukville.
She was a member of St. John XXIII Parish (St. Mary’s Church). Loretta volunteered for 4-H and enjoyed making quilts out of her sheep’s wool for family and friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s activities. She spent countless hours in her kitchen baking and making her famous strawberry jam. Loretta liked feeding her sheep, and her grandchildren’s pigs on her farm. She also fed all the neighborhood stray cats and had a house cat named “Miss Monkey.”
Loretta is survived by her two children Holly Ann Paape of Saukville and Christopher Loyal Paape of Port Washington. She is further survived by her three grandchildren: Austin, Addison, and Ashlyn Paape; Chris’s special friend Lisa Klein and her two children Dylan and Sawyer Crain; her sister Marcella (Jerry) Bell; brother-in-law Roger Verhaalen; sisters-in-law Pat Loduha and Carol (Ken) Miller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; her sister Alice Verhaalen, and her brother-in-law Jim (the late Mary Beth) Paape.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Mary’s Church, Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt will preside over the Mass. Visitation will precede the Mass at the church on Thursday the 5th from 3-6 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Newburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ozaukee County 4-H Foundation.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.