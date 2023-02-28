SLINGER
Lorna Mae Weber
April 15, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2023
Lorna Mae Weber (nee Mohs), 95, died peacefully Saturday evening, February 19, in South Bend, Indiana, where she had been residing since 2018 at the home of her youngest daughter. She was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on April 15, 1927, the youngest daughter of Martin and Emma Mohs, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1945. She was the former resident of Slinger, WI and member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church for many years.
Visitation for family and friends will be at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 799 St. Paul Drive, in Slinger, Wisconsin, 9:30 am-11am. on Saturday, March 4. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Rev. Benjamin Golisch will officiate. A private burial will be held for immediate family at Washington Memorial Park, West Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slinger, Wisconsin; Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Granger, Indiana; or the charity of your choice. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.