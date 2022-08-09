HARTFORD
Lorraine Louise Schodron
Sept. 18, 1930 — Aug. 3, 2022
Lorraine Louise Schodron, 91 of Hartford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1930, in Slinger, to Harry and Wilhelmina (Werner) Obermeyer.
She married Alfred “Sonny” Schodron in 1953. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, their infant daughter, Joan, brothers Melvin (the late Eva Jane Schodron) Obermeyer and Warren Obermeyer, and nieces Christine Koenings and Rosanne Obermeyer.
Lorraine is survived by her sister Helen (the late Roman) Koenings of Asheville, North Carolina; nephews Ross Obermeyer of Slinger, Marc (Phyllis) Koenings of Fairview, North Carolina, and Jeff (Linda) Koenings of Tybee Island, South Carolina; nieces Jane (the late Steve) Zillmer of Mercer, Wisconsin, Anne (David) Cheverton of Henderson, Nevada, and Ellen (the late Larry) LaVen of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and other relatives and friends.
Lorraine greatly enjoyed her work as deputy clerk/treasurer for the Village of Slinger for over 40 years. She loved birds and flowers, and fishing with Sonny on Big Cedar Lake. She was kind, soft spoken and fun-loving, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and board games. A visit with Lorraine and Sonny was always the highlight of any day, especially for her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Slinger Community Church, 520 W. Washington St., a short service at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at the Old St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family extends thanks to the staff at Wellington Place in Hartford for their dedicated care, and to Lorraine's friend Shirley Gundrum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charitable organization of their choice. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.