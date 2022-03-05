Lorraine Marion Paul
Jan. 15, 1935 — March 2, 2022
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., at 1:30 p.m. for Lorraine Marion Paul, who died March 2, 2022, at the age of 87 years at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger from natural causes. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 p.m. (noon) to 1:15 p.m. Private burial will be at Immanuel Cemetery.
Lorraine was born in the town of Stephensville on January 15, 1935, the daughter of the late LaLester and Dora (nee Tesch) Getlinger. Lorraine married Donald J. Paul Sr. on August 29, 1953, and they were blessed with seven children. Her primary focus and drive was her relationship with her Lord, her church and her children. Lorraine would always stay in touch with her siblings with making phone calls and writing letters. She enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR racing. Lorraine was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by her children Patricia Grigg, Deborah (Larry) Rogers, Vivian LeRoy, Donald Paul Jr., Douglas (Lauren) Paul, Vanessa (the late William) Knepel and Jeffrey Paul; grandchildren Aaron Grigg, Peter (Michelle) Grigg, Craig (Stephanie) Rogers, Eric (Tera) Rogers, Robert Ryan, Tamara Ryan, Jacqueline Ryan and Carl Knepel; great-grandchildren Katelyn, AJ, Lylah, Adelynn, Evelina, Alyssa, Austin, Annabelle, Jennings and Harrison, sisters: LaSella Wildt, LaVada Leman, and LaDella (Oscar) Posselt; sisters-in-law Carol Mae Getlinger and Janice Zarling; son-in-law Jay Grigg; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, LaLester and Dora; brothers LaVerne and LaLester; and brother-in-law Willard Wildt.
Mueller Funeral Home, (262) 377-0380, is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.