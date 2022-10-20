HARTFORD
Lother Glenn Bayer
April 20, 1930 – Oct. 19, 2022
Lother Glenn Bayer, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Gardens of Hartford on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1930 in Germany. Lother founded Bayer Plumbing & Heating Inc in 1976. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and simply being with his family.
Lother is survived his children, Larry (Susanne) and Linda Dibin; grandchildren, Kiana, Clayton, Kylie Bayer and Tyler Dibin. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Lother is preceded in death by his wife Lelo (nee Zimmerman) Bayer, his parents and all his siblings.
To honor Lother’s wishes, no services will be held.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
