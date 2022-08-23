WEST BEND
Louise A. (nee Sterr) Schwartz
May 29, 1941 - Aug. 15, 2022
Louise A. (nee Sterr) Schwartz, age 81 years, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, in West Bend. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Leroy to Roman and Erna (nee Keller) Sterr. She graduated from Lomira High School. Louise married Edgar Schwartz on September 7, 1963, and began their family.
Like it or not you always knew where you stood with her. She was tough on the outside but had a very warm heart.
She was the consummate caregiver, helping her grandmother at an early age, raising her two sons, assisting parents, and caring for her husband. She also made sure that all of the neighbor kids had plenty of sweets.
Sports were an important part of her life, from her athletic prowess in high school to playing on the local subdivision softball team and bowling later on. She attended all of her sons’ games. And yes, you always knew she was in the stands due to her “Weezie/Tudy,” offering of “constructive” criticism. She also loved all Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers with her favorite player, Clay Matthews.
Another of Weezie’s passions was cleaning. Dirt was her enemy. She loved having a clean house, and if you were messing around you might hear, “STOP MAKING DUST!”
Louise is survived by sons, Ed Schwartz Jr. (Rui) and Tim Schwartz; granddaughter Yihan Zhang; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband (Edgar), parents (Roman, Erna, Hilda), and brother (Kenny).
A visitation for Louise will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. The burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.