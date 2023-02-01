WEST BEND
Louise Dietenberger
July 3, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2023
Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born on July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
She spent her life taking care of their home and children in West Bend. The family enjoyed lots of time camping and traveling in their motor home when the children were younger. For many years, she was employed at SuperValu grocery store and Fleet Farm in West Bend as a cashier, Kruepke Printing in West Bend, and Design Originals Floral in Hartford with her daughter. Later in life, she and Jack spent the winter months in McAllen, Texas.
Louise is survived by her husband, Jack; her five children, Jeanine (Jack) Hunter of Milwaukee, Charlene (Mark) Jung of Jackson, Jeffrey of Hartford, Jim (Sarah) Dietenberger, and Jason (Laurie) Dietenberger of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Megan) Bly, Sarah (Randy) Yale, Kelli (Taylor) Coughlin, Zachary, Dakota, Dylan, and Ethan Dietenberger; six great-grandchildren, Emalyn and Benjamin Bly, Macy and Brooklyn Yale, and Maeve and Sadie Coughlin; a sister, Therese (Frank) Falter, sisters-in-law, Mary (Darnell) Wagner and Carol Montag, brother-in-law Gene (Marianne) Dietenberger; nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brothers, Rosemary, Gerald, and Leo Kuechler; daughter-in-law, Anne Dietenberger; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Beverly) Dietenberger and Hubert Montag. The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy Hospice for their kindness during this difficult time.
Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Louise’s name. Private inurnment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. A memorial service/celebration of Louise’s life will be held at a later date. The Cremation Society of Kettle Moraine is serving the family.