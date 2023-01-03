Louise Horning
Louise passed into God’s care on December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 80.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Cecile; and brothers and sisters Camille, Marjorie, Elaine, Garon, Robert, Gretchen, Mary Ellen, John, Therese and Anthony. Louise leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Robert; son William (Jessica); daughters Mary (Eric Lange), Toni (Daniel) Covey; grandchildren Mitchell, Owen, Elizabeth, Sydney, Kaitlyn, Miley, and Haylee; brother Russell.
Visitation is being planned for January 13 at St. Francis Borgia Church. Please see funeral home website for service details.
Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53005, is serving the family. For online condolences please visit http://www.schramkafuneralhome.com.