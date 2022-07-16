Louise Rozenberger
Feb. 22, 1949 — July 13, 2022
Louise Rozenberger (nee Barts), age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her daughter and son-inlaw’s home in Hartford. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Louisiana to Frank and Edna (nee Iaasek) Barts.
On August 16, 1969, she married the love of her life, John Martin Rozenberger. Together they raised one daughter.
Louise was raised on a countryside residence in Jackson. Louise had a large passion for animals, flower gardens, and bowling. Her love for her business as an upholsterer was a never-ending job and pastime for almost 40 years.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Mary (Ron) Schlegel; grandchildren, Jake Jochem and Samantha (Spencer) Schlegel; great-granddaughters Lilly and Addy; sister-in-law Mary (Eugene) Harth; and brotherin- law Thomas (Jill) Rozenberger. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Louise was preceded in death by both her parents and parents-in-law, brother and other family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Richard Stoffel, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Private Family interment will be at the New St. Peter Cemetery in Slinger.
A special thank-you to Horizon Home Hospice group for their compassion and dedicated help with Louise.
