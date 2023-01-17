WEST BEND
Lucille A. DeGroot
Aug. 6, 1934- Jan. 13, 2023
Lucille A. DeGroot (nee Collins), age 88, of West Bend died Friday, January 13, 2023, at New Perspective in West Bend. She was born August 6, 1934, to William and Margaret (nee Komp) Collins. She was known to most as Lucy, but to her grandchildren she was Grandma, Gram Lu Lu or Gram Luchi.
On August 14, 1965 she was united in marriage to Leo G. DeGroot at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford.
Lucy volunteered as a tax preparer for the city of West Bend, helping seniors with their returns. After a few years she started working for Osowski Accounting. But during tax season, the real work happened at home. Lucy had a loyal group of friends and family that sought out her tax help and financial advice.
Lucy was an active volunteer at Holy Angels, serving as president of the Holy Angels School Trust Fund for 25 years, where she again put her financial acumen to work. During that time, Lucy also put her culinary skill to good use, usually helping to serve those in need.
The most important thing in Lucy’s life was her family - especially her grandchildren. Her 4 children stood in jealous disbelief when her oldest grandchild was presented with an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen on his birthday. Lucy’s love was best expressed in the care she put into the meals for family and friends. Food was her Love Language.
Sunday mornings and after school were the best in the eyes of her children. The house was filled with the smell of her cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, oatmeal rolls and any number of other homemade treats. At Christmastime, the fruit cellar was full of an endless supply of homemade cookies and candies. The best and freshest vegetables came from Lucy’s garden that she tended with Leo.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leo, and 4 children: Ronald (fiancŽe, Gail Kosovec) DeGroot of Menomonee Falls, Jeffrey (Brenda) DeGroot of Onalaska, Thomas (dear friend Tracy DeGraff) DeGroot of Tampa, FL and Susan (Paul) Sheehan of Naperville, IL. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Benjamin, Jeremiah, Zachary and Noah DeGroot, Calla and Finn Sheehan and Eric Kosovec, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Margaret DeGroot of Grayslake, IL, Mary Jean Desotell of Green Bay and Mary DeGroot of Green Bay, Guy (Lynn) DeGroot of Green Bay; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Collins; her daughter Mary in childhood; 3 sisters: Mary Collins, Irene (Alfred) Thompson and Bernice (George) Schmidt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mark DeGroot, Paul (Pat) DeGroot, Dean Desotell, and David DeGroot.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Biersack presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Holy Angels School Trust Fund are appreciated.
