JACKSON
Lucille A. Franszczak
Lucille A. Franszczak, 84, found eternal rest at her home in Jackson on January 9, 2022. She worked for 30 years at Briggs & Stratton, and 25 years at Custom Pac Products. She was an avid bingo player and was a devoted Brewers and Packers fan. She also loved to watch Hallmark and “Beat Bobby Flay.”
She was proceeded in death by husband Leroy, parents Eveyln and Ambrose, also sister Cecil and brothers Micheal and Paul. She is survived by daughters Roxanne (Vito), Jamie, grandchildren Scott (Kayla), Amber (Joe), Sophia and Aubrie, and great-grandsons Dominic and Connor. She is also survived by 15 sisters and brothers, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend, February 3, 2022, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. with a Mass to follow. Final burial and celebration of life will be later this spring at King Veterans Home.