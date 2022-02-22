KEWASKUM
Lucille Marquardt
April 17, 1932 - Feb. 17, 2022
Lucille Marquardt, age 89 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2022.
Lucille A. Marquardt was born on April 17, 1932, to John and Viola (Hagner) Falk. She was baptized into God’s kingdom. She attended Myra School and St. John’s Lutheran School. She was confirmed April 29, 1945 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. She attended West Bend High School and graduated with the class of 1949 as an honor student. She then went to work at Schloemer & Stoltz Law Office for 21 years.
She married Marvin F. Marquardt on September 18, 1954, and assisted him with the dairy farm for 40 years. Lucille also worked as a self-employed tax preparer since 1970. She enjoyed quilting, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, as well as Scrabble and gardening. She is a former member of Washington County Farm Bureau and is an honorary member of St. Lucas Ladies’ Guild.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin; four children: Dale (Beth), Paul (Karen), Randy (Deanne), and Susan (Ben) Golisch; eleven grandchildren: Anne, Andrew and Philip Marquardt, Emilie (Ron) Baruffi, Adam Marquardt and Kimberly (Dalton) Marquardt, Amanda (Dustin) Schellinger, Kaitlin (Scott) Phillips, Michael, Daniel and Nathan Golisch; two step-grandchildren: Dustin (Terri) Martin and Ashley (Jeff) Lewis. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters: MacKenzie Baruffi, Calla Schellinger and Valerie Phillips; and three step-great-grandchildren: Dominic Martin, Everett, Grant and Mia Lewis; a sister, Rosalie Firminhac; brother, Alfred (Barbara) Falk; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Fred and Hulda Marquardt; her brother and sister-in-law Harold (Carol) Falk; her sisters and brothers-in-law Mildred (Martin) Miske and Ruth (Walter) Kluever, and George Firminhac.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church, 1410 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church and School are requested.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Lucille’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.