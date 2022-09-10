GLENBEULAH
Lucille Zettler
Oct. 28, 1938 — Aug. 24, 2022
Lucille Zettler (nee Holl), 83, of Glenbeulah passed away on Aug. 24, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in West Bend to Raymond and LaVerna Holl. She was a graduate of Slinger High School.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Zettler on Sept. 10, 1960, at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Nabob.
Lucille was a loving, hardworking stay at home mother for her children, taking care of family pets, gardening for the fresh vegetables and flowers.
She loved hobbies like knitting, crocheting, tatting, quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, trying new recipes, fishing, traveling and camping.
Lucille is survived by her loving husband, Ronald, of 61 years; daughter Susan (Frank) Gerth of Port Washington; daughter-in-law Nannette Zettler of Watertown; granddaughter Samantha (Jacob) Neumann of Oostburg; brothers Larry (Kathy) Holl of Princeton, Leo (Becky) Holl of Brownsville, brother-in-law Alvin (Diane) Zettler of Port Washington, sister-in-law Arlene (John) Beisbier, Alice Zettler of West Bend, cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son David Zettler and her parents; in-laws Ewald and Marcella Zettler; brothers Roman Holl, Eugene Holl; brothers-inlaw Roger (Rosemary) Zettler, Kenneth Zettler.
A special thank-you to all the caring staff at SSM Health Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac, for all their care and compassion.
A visitation will be on Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with prayer service afterward at Zacherl Funeral Home in Fond du Lac.