Luella Joyce Hagen
April 13, 1931 - January 12, 2023
Luella Joyce Hagen (nee Harth) was born to eternal life on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 91 years 9 months at the Heartwood Senior Living in Appleton. She was born in Jackson (Katzenbach) on April 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Miles E. Harth and Mabel M. (nee Worden) Harth. Luella attended West Bend High School through junior year 1948. She married the love of her life, James Peter Hagen, on July 28, 1951, at St. Kilan’s Rectory.
Luella was a devoted daughter, wife, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. She surrounded herself with many family activities being the second youngest of 14 siblings. Luella was the one people reached out to for help and guidance.
Luella loved pets, birds, being outside in the sun, going out dancing on the weekends, cleaning her house, and shopping. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband and lived 26 years on a farm in Princeton. She was proud of her strong German background.
Luella is survived by her nieces and nephews some including Donna King, Susan Berg, Kathi Harth, Linda Guttmann, Kim Hartmann (Jim), Ronnie (Joyce) Tesch, and Eugene (Mary) Harth; many great-nieces and nephews some including Loretta Guttmann, Lavonne, and Sherry. Family friends include Timothy (Mary) Shandonay. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hagen (died on June 18, 2010); parents, Mabel (died: November 23, 1984) and Miles Harth (died: April 14, 1961); her 13 siblings George, Gladys Bergstrom, Lester, Florence, James, Sophie Tesch, Lucille Schultz, Robert, Mike, Helen Beder, Ralph, Lois Gaskell, and Mary Ann Boettcher.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., a prayer vigil at 11:00 a.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive. Entombment to follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to all the caring staff at Heartwood Senior Living in Appleton and Moments Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.